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Nagpur: In a major breakthrough against property crimes, the Yashodhara Nagar Police have solved eight theft and vehicle theft cases in a single operation. Four notorious accused were arrested, and stolen property worth approximately ₹6 lakh was recovered from their possession.

The operation was launched as part of a special drive to curb the rising incidents of house break-ins and vehicle thefts across Nagpur. Acting on confidential information, police detained four suspects and subjected them to detailed interrogation.

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During questioning, the accused confessed to their involvement in multiple theft and vehicle theft cases registered under the jurisdictions of Yashodhara Nagar, Ambazari, Rana Pratap Nagar, Lakadganj, Pachpaoli, and Ramtek Police Station in Nagpur Rural.

The arrested accused have been identified as Sheikh Mohiuddin alias Rahim Sheikh Kaleem, Mohammed Kaif Asamuddin Ansari, Narendra alias Bali Chintaman Chouke, and Nilesh Murlidhar Bache.

Based on information provided by the accused, police recovered four motorcycles, two scooters, gold and silver ornaments, and cash. The total value of the seized property is estimated at around ₹6 lakh.

Investigators said the accused were part of a group that was actively involved in thefts across both urban and rural areas of Nagpur. During interrogation, they also revealed details about several other crimes, enabling police to connect them to multiple pending cases and recover stolen property from different locations.

Police officials stated that the successful operation has helped clear eight theft-related cases and has dealt a significant blow to a gang involved in property crimes across the region.

The accused have been booked under relevant sections of law, and further investigations are underway to determine whether they were involved in additional unsolved cases.

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