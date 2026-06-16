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Nagpur: Amid rising incidents of theft across the city, the Tehsil Police achieved a major breakthrough by arresting a burglar who targeted six houses in a single night in the Chimabai Peth area of Timki. Acting swiftly on CCTV footage and technical evidence, police apprehended the accused within 12 hours of the crime and recovered the stolen valuables.

According to police officials, the primary burglary took place at the residence of Akash Suryavanshi, an employee of the Maharashtra Security Force (MSF). On the night of the incident, Suryavanshi was away on duty while his family members were asleep on the upper floor of the house. Taking advantage of the situation, the accused broke into the ground floor and stole gold ornaments worth approximately ₹80,000.

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After committing the theft, the accused allegedly targeted five more houses in the neighborhood. Residences belonging to Deepak Gutkewar, Pundalik Godpage, Gopal Randive, and others were also broken into. However, the burglar reportedly failed to find any significant valuables in those houses.

Upon receiving information about the thefts, Tehsil Police immediately launched an investigation. A dog squad was deployed, and CCTV footage from the area was thoroughly examined. During the investigation, officers identified a suspicious individual seen in the footage as Aditya alias Delhi Vikas Babbar.

Police teams quickly tracked down and arrested the accused. During interrogation, Babbar confessed to the burglaries. Based on his disclosure, officers recovered the stolen gold ornaments from his possession.

Further investigation revealed that the accused is a habitual offender with multiple theft cases registered against him in the past. Police also seized a stolen vehicle and the iron rod allegedly used to break into the houses.

According to investigators, the accused is addicted to narcotic substances and had been committing thefts to finance his addiction. Police are continuing their investigation to determine whether he was involved in other similar crimes in the city.

The swift action by Tehsil Police has been appreciated by local residents, as the case was cracked and the accused arrested within hours of the crime being reported.

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