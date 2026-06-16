Oil prices will take months to return to pre-war levels

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Crude oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices are expected to moderate following signs of a potential US-Iran peace agreement and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, although analysts cautioned that supply disruptions, damaged infrastructure and tight inventories could keep energy markets volatile for months.

The prospect of normalised shipping through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz has already triggered a sharp decline in geopolitical risk premiums, helping Brent crude retreat about 20 per cent from recent highs, while LNG benchmark prices have also softened.

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“The potential reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, amid signs of de-escalation in the West Asia conflict, has triggered a sharp decline in geopolitical risk premiums in energy markets,” said Sehul Bhatt, Director, Crisil Intelligence.

Bhatt said the decline in crude prices, coupled with recent increases in domestic fuel prices and reductions in excise duties, had largely offset under-recoveries on automobile fuels, easing pressure on petrol and diesel marketing margins.

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