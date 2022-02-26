Yashodhara Nagar Police arrest gang of thieves involved in stealing two-wheelers

Nagpur: Yashodhara Nagar Police busted a gang of thieves involved in stealing two-wheelers and selling spare parts after dismantling them.

Acting on a tip off, a team of Yashodhara Nagar Police laid a trap near Vinoba Bhave Nagar and caught the accused identified as Vinay alias Vicky Rajbahadur Shahu (23), Bhushan Shyamraoji Bargat (21), both residents of Binaki Mangalwari, and Temkumar alias Baniya Chandrabhan Shahu (30), a resident of Plot No 40, Tulsi Nagar, Kalamna.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the gang had so far stolen 50-60 two-wheelers from Yashodhara Nagar, Shanti Nagar, Jaripatka, Kapil Nagar, Lakadganj, Kotwali and Pachpaoli Police Station areas. Cops arrested three members of the gang, including a scrap dealer and seized an Eicher truck (MH-20/CT-701), a few stolen vehicles and spares collectively worth Rs 24.36 lakh from them.

One of the scooters seized from them was stolen from the Yashodhara Nagar area. During their custodial interrogation, they confessed to stealing 50-60 two-wheelers from different parts of the city.

Cops then raided accused Bhushan Bargat’s house and seized the truck which was loaded with spare parts of stolen vehicles. Bhushan Bargat is a scrap dealer. Possibility of involvement of some more persons in the crime cannot be ruled out.

The arrests were made by Senior PI Sanjay Jadhav, API Sanjay Khandare, PSI Mandhre, constabulary staff comprising Abdul Vakil Sheikh, Kishor Devangan, Rahul Bondre, Kishor Dhote, Prafulla Chintale, Kishor Chauhan, Durgesh Shukla and Narendra Jambhulkar under the supervision of DCP(Zone-V ) Manish Kalvaniya and ACP ( Jaripatka Division) Santosh Khandekar.