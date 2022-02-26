Gadkari planning to develop Divyang Park in Nagpur

Nagpur: Union Minister and Nagpur MP Nitin Gadkari on Friday talked about plans to develop a big Divyang Park in city or district provided land is made available for the same. One such park was recently opened in Indore and same is designed by a person from city.

The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has previously developed one such park but it is on small scale. At Indore various instruments are installed wherein Divyangs can listen to music using Braille, those who are blind can feel smell of different flower and many more innovative facilities are provided, Gadkari said while addressing press conference.

Mayor Dayashankar Tiwari, MLAs Krishna Khopde, Ashish Jaiswal, Mohan Mate, Raju Parwe, Ruling Party Leader in NMC Avinash Thakre, Leader of Opposition in NMC Tanaji Wanve, District Collector Vimala R and others were also present at the press conference.