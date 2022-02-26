Auto vs Ola, Uber: Nagpur auto-rickshaw drivers demand action against app-based cabs

Nagpur: The Auto-rickshaw Sanghtana Sanyukta Mahasangh demanded stern action against Ola and Uber taxi providers.

Charandas Wankhede, Working President of Auto-rickshaw Sanghtana Sanyukta Mahasangh stated that the taxis of Ola and Uber are operating in Nagpur city illegally. A memorandum was submitted to the District Collector in this regard by a delegation of the Mahasangh.

The taxis are operating in the city without permission and the administration has not taken any action against the illegal business. The auto-rickshaw drivers are paying tax, insurance, renewal fees and yearly RTO charges. The auto-rickshaw drivers are unable to earn their bread and butter due to huge increase in the fine by the government, he said.

The Mahasangh also warned of launching a state-wide protest against the Ola and Uber taxis. Anand Choure, Bharat Landge, Mehboob Ahmed, Niyaj Ali, Santosh Dongre, Shahin Shaha, Mohan Bawne, Manohar Gajbhiye, Dharmapal Lamsonge, Kailas Shripatwar, Milind Gajbhiye, Kishore Bambole, Ramrao Wakde, Dania Borkar and others were part of the delegation