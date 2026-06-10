Yashodhara Nagar Murder Case Takes Dramatic Turn: Court Declares Arrest Illegal, Orders Immediate Release of Accused

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Nagpur: In a significant legal development in the high-profile Yashodhara Nagar murder case, a local court on Wednesday declared the arrest of the accused illegal, citing violations of Supreme Court guidelines, and ordered his immediate release.

The accused, Muzzammil alias Mujju Hasan Ali, was arrested by the Yashodhara Nagar Police Station in connection with Crime No. 454/2026 registered under Sections 103(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). He was produced before the court, where police sought a four-day police custody remand (PCR) for further investigation.

During the hearing, Investigating Officer API Patil argued that the offence was serious and non-bailable, and that the investigation was still at a preliminary stage. The prosecution maintained that custodial interrogation of the accused was necessary to probe various aspects of the murder case.

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However, the defence team, comprising advocates Kamal Satuja, Kailash Dodani, Bhushan Sachdeva, and Anmol Goswami, strongly challenged the legality of the arrest.

The defence argued that the accused had studied only up to Class IX and understood only Hindi. Despite this, the “Grounds of Arrest” were allegedly provided to him in Marathi, a language he could not comprehend. The lawyers further pointed out that the arrest documents failed to mention the specific time at which the grounds of arrest were communicated to the accused.

Citing recent Supreme Court rulings in the Vihan Kumar Judgment and Meer Shah Judgment cases, the defence contended that an accused must be informed of the reasons for arrest in a language he understands. They also stressed that procedural requirements, including documentation of the time and manner in which arrest grounds are communicated, are mandatory under law.

After hearing both sides, M. D. Birhari, Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC), observed that the arrest procedure did not appear to comply with the standards laid down by the Supreme Court.

In his order, the magistrate noted that the records did not sufficiently establish that the accused had been effectively informed of the grounds of arrest in a language he understood, nor was there adequate proof that all procedural safeguards had been followed.

Based on these findings, the court rejected the police remand application, declared the arrest illegal, and directed the immediate release of the accused.

The Yashodhara Nagar murder case has already attracted considerable public attention in Nagpur. The court’s observations regarding procedural lapses in the arrest process have now added a new legal dimension to the case, potentially impacting both the ongoing investigation and future police action. All eyes are now on the next steps to be taken by the police following the court’s order.

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