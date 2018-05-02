Yashodhara Nagar cops foil dacoity bid, four arrested

Nagpur: The vigilant squad of Yashodhara Nagar Police on Wednesday arrested a gang of four dreaded goons and claimed to have averted a dacoity bid. Besides, arresting the accused planning to commit a major crime, cops have also confiscated air gun, sharp-edged weapons and other materials from their possession.

According to police sources, the Yashodhara Nagar Police Squad led by Senior PI Ashok Meshram was on patrolling duty on Wednesday night when they received secret information about a gang carrying assembled at an isolated place near Saint Ramdev Garden. Acting swiftly on the inputs, the squad comprising PSI Shrinivas Darade, PSI Jitendra Bhargav, ASI Prakash Kale, Constable Deepak Dhanorkar, Constable Manish Bhosle, NPC Vijay Lanjewar and others rounded up the accused.

The accused have been identified as Sheikh Sultan Sheikh Mohammad (24), Sheikh Uzer Sheikh Yaqub (23), both residents of Sangharsh Nagar, Shubham alias Chukka Chotelaal Bhirha (26), a resident of Santosh Nagar Slums, and Dashrat alias Ghus Nirotam Sahu (23), a resident of Garib Nawaz Nagar. While one accused reportedly escaped the police trap owing to dark.

Cops registered an offence under Sections 399, 402, 188, 269, 270 of the Indian Penal Code, 4/25 Arms Act and 135 of Maharashtra Police Act, against them.

The action was planned under the supervision of DCP (Zone V) Neelotpal and ACP Roshan Pandit.