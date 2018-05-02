Auto driver felicitated with mask, sanitiser for returning bag with laptop to Sitabuldi police

Nagpur: Some incidents of kindness and honesty revive your faith in humanity and one such incident took place in the Second Capital of the State on Thursday when a 60-year-old autorickshaw driver returned a bag containing a laptop to Sitabuldi Police who later handed it over to its owner.

Auto driver Raju Tarachand Mandavi, a resident of Veterinary College, Semilary Hills was ferrying passengers when he noticed a black bag carrying a laptop lying on the roadside at around 10 am. Realising that it may belong to a student, Mandavi handed over the bag to Sitabuldi Police Station.

Sitabuldi cops lead by Senior Police Inspector Atul Sabnis then traced the origin of the bag which belonged to one, Kavita Prabhakar Bhujade (26), a resident of Dighori. After the verification cops handed over the bag to Bhujade. PI Sabnis later felicitated Mandavi with flowers, sanitiser, masks and Ayurvedic kadha for his act of honesty.