Eknath Nimgade Murder: “Threat looms over us, as mastermind still at large” allege kin

Nagpur: Though, Nagpur Police had made crucial breakthrough in five-year-old architect Eknath Nimgade murder case, by arresting notorious goon Ranjit Safelkar and others, the mastermind behind this crime is still at large and thus posing grievous threat to us, alleged members of Nimgade family.

The kin stated that though, cops had made crucial breakthrough in the case, the mastermind behind including some accused are still at large and thus family members are fearing for their lives. It is pertinent to mention that family members had met Commissioner of Police (CP) Amitesh Kumar seeking police protection.

Nimgade, who was shot dead near Agrasen Chowk petrol pump on September 6, 2016, over ₹ five crore ‘Supari killing’ (contract killing) deal. Some Nagpur-based goons were eyeing Nimgade’s prime property worth more than Rs 200 crore. Notorious goon Ranjit Safelkar received the contract and roped in another goon Sharad alias Kalu Hate in the crime. The two contacted another goon Nawab alias Chhote Sahab Ashrafi alias Nubbu and fixed the contract at Rs five crore. Kalu Hate had given Rs 1.20 crore in two installments to Nubbu.

Nubbu then built his team calling shooter Baba alias Raja POP alias Mohsin Ansari Badruddin Ansari (28), a resident of Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh; Parwez, a resident of Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh and one Baba from Uttar Pradesh. Nine others were also part of the murder conspiracy.” Before killing Nimgade, Nubbu had done recce of Nimgade’s daily routine and informed the shooters.

On September 6, 2016, a total of nine criminals including shooters Raja, Parwez and Baba were deployed on the route from Jai Bhim Chowk to Agrasen Chowk. The three shooters were on two motorcycles covering their faces. Nimgade was returning home on a TVS Scooty (MH-31/ U-269) after a morning walk at 8.15 am when the shooters accosted him in the lane near petrol pump. One the them diverted attention of Nimgade by involving him in a discussion for a couple of minutes and his accomplice fired eight rounds at Nimgade from point blank range. Four bullets had hit Nimgade’s hand and one pierced his body.

Back then Nagpur Police had seen groping in dark to ascertain the exact perpetrator of crime and those who connived to eliminate Architect Eknath Nimgade. Following which the case was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Five-years-later, even CBI had hit a roadblock after questioning and rounding up several suspects. Despite announcing a reward of ₹5 lakh to the person providing concrete information about the killer(s) of Nimgade, the CBI was still groping in dark to trace the suspects involved in the sensational homicidal case that rocked the Second Capital almost five years ago.

It is only weeks after Commissioner of Police (CP) Amitesh Kumar directed all the police stations to compile detailed information of undetected murder cases and investigation done by the Nagpur Police this year, the sleuths of Nagpur Crime Branch on Wednesday made a crucial breakthrough in almost five-year-old Eknath Nimgade murder case using criminal intelligence.