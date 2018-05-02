Yashodhara Nagar cops arrest notorious goon Asmit alias Gabru Khote with sharp edged weapons

Nagpur: In a fool-proof operation that was executed with exemplary planning and coordination, the sleuths of Yashodhara Nagar police led by Senior Police Inspector (PI) Ashok Meshram, nabbed a history sheeter and seized sharp edged weapons from his possession on Tuesday night.

The Ajni police team comprising PI Rajkumar Sanap, PSI Shrinivas Darade, Police Constable Manish Bhosle, NPC Shoeb Sheikh, Nitesh Dabarde, Rajkumar Pal, Prasanajeet Jambhulkar were on patrolling duty when they received a tip-off that a man identified as Asmit alias Gabaru Anil Khote (20), a resident of Swiper Mohalla, Pachpaoli created ruckus in the area, the cops laid a siege around accused Khote behind Regal Celebration, Anand Nagar at around 7 pm and nabbed him.

Khote has been booked under Sections 4+25 of the Indian Arms Act read with Sub-Section 135 Maharashtra Police Act and has been placed under arrest.



