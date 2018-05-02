    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, May 26th, 2021

    Three including two doctors held for black marketing Tocilizumab injections in Nagpur

    Nagpur: The special squad of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 2, Vinita S on Tuesday arrested three men, including two doctors for allegedly black-marketing Tocilizumab injections, used in the treatment of COVID patients.

    The accused have been identified as Sachin Ashok Gevrikar (20), a resident of Balaghat Madhya Pradesh (MP), Dr. Vishesh alias Sonu Jivanlaal Bakat, a resident of Marartoli, under Ambazari Police Station and Dr. Ranfal Lolar Vaishya, a resident of Narendra Nagar under Ajni Police Station.

    According to police sources, DCP Vinita S had received information that a man was selling Tocilizumab injection at an exorbitant price.

    Acting swiftly on the inputs, the special squad of DCP Vinita S comprising PSI Kunal Dhurat, Police Constable Ramdas Narekar, Aashish Wankhede and Santosh Shendre nabbed the accused.


