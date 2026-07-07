Nagpur’s Yash Thakur earns maiden India call-up for Zimbabwe T20I series

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Nagpur: Years of consistent performances across domestic cricket and the Indian Premier League have finally paid off for Vidarbha pacer Yash Thakur, who has received his maiden call-up to the Indian senior men’s team for the upcoming Twenty20 International series against Zimbabwe.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday named a 15-member squad for the three-match T20I series, with Thakur emerging as one of the biggest talking points. The right-arm fast bowler has been rewarded for his impressive wicket-taking ability across formats and his recent exploits for India A.

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India, led by Shreyas Iyer, will face Zimbabwe in Harare on July 23, 25 and 27. Thakur and Ashok Sharma are the two uncapped fast bowlers selected in the squad. The team also features Vidarbha all-rounder Harsh Dubey, who made his India debut in the One-Day International series against Afghanistan last month and now has an opportunity to earn his maiden T20I cap.

Thakur strengthened his case for national selection during India A’s successful tour of Sri Lanka, which concluded on Sunday. He played a key role in India’s 1-0 victory in the two-match unofficial four-day Test series, claiming crucial wickets, particularly in the second match. Earlier in the tour, the 27-year-old impressed in the tri-series involving Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, picking up five wickets in three matches as India A lifted the title.

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Known for his aggressive pace and ability to strike at crucial moments, Thakur has steadily built his reputation in domestic cricket before establishing himself in the Indian Premier League. He represented the Lucknow Super Giants in the 2023 and 2024 IPL seasons before moving to Punjab Kings for the 2025 and 2026 editions. He had also represented India at the Under-19 level earlier in his career.

The Zimbabwe tour now presents Thakur with an opportunity to make his international debut and translate his domestic success onto the global stage.

Meanwhile, Harsh Dubey will also be aiming to add a T20I cap to his growing international career. The left-handed all-rounder, who has featured for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL over the past two seasons, impressed selectors with his recent performances and will be looking to cement his place in India’s white-ball setup.

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