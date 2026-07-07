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Nagpur: Heightened security arrangements for the ongoing Urs at Tajbagh led to the arrest of an alleged repeat drug offender after police seized 444 grams of ganja packed in 73 plastic pouches from his possession.

According to police, personnel deployed in the Tajbagh area were maintaining strict surveillance on all activities in view of the large gathering for the religious event. During the operation, police received a tip-off that a notorious ganja peddler was likely to arrive in the area to sell the contraband.

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Acting on the information, a police team rushed to the vicinity of Sakkardara Talab Garden, where a suspicious youth was reportedly moving around while attempting to sell ganja. The team laid a trap, surrounded the suspect, and apprehended him on the spot.

The accused was identified as Vijay Devanand Tajne (26), a resident of Rani Bhosale Nagar, Bhande Plot. During a search, police recovered 73 plastic pouches containing a total of 444 grams of ganja from a bag in his possession.

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The seized narcotic substance was confiscated, and a case has been registered against the accused under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Police said the accused has previously been booked in multiple cases under the NDPS Act, indicating a history of involvement in drug trafficking. Investigators are now probing the supply network to identify the source of the contraband and other persons connected to the alleged drug distribution chain.

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