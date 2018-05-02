“Yad Kiya Dil Ne Kaha Ho Tum….“A Online Musical Tribute to Hemant kumar

Sur Sangam , Sachin Dhomne has organized “Yad Kiya Dil Ne Kaha Ho Tum “ A Online Musical Concert live on FB to remember Hemant Kumar on his hundredth birth anniversary. Hemant Kumar was recipient of Padmshree and Padmvibhushan award . It is unique program by Sur Sangam Dr. Manoj Salpekar , Mahendra Dhole sensation on the musical world Sachin and Surbhi Dhomne has planned this novel program. Surbhi Dhomne is a versatile singer who perform songs of various singers with perfection.

Show was attended by majority of viewers from Maharashtra and Goa and around the globe. Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar gives appreciation for such novel idea of on line events. Dr Manoj Salpekar is a renowned personality of Nagpur who is Doctor as well as stage performer too. Up till now he has given many live shows at various halls of Nagpur. Sachin and Surbhi Dhomne, has proved their mettle in Nagpurs musical arena and now it is a brand name for quality programs.

Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar and other renowned people of Nagpurs musical world witness the program on line and extend their best wishes to Sur Sangam. . Singers were, Surbhi Dhomne Dr. Manoj Salpekar . Technical support, Sound Light was from , Rishobh , Mayuresh , Mangesh and Ajay.

Soulful Song Insaf ki dagar pe…., Ye Chand hoga….., Na tum hame jano….., Jadugar sayya…., Bekrar karke hame….., Hai apna dil to aawara…, Na jao sayya …., Kuch Dil Ne suna…., Chup gaya koi re…., Aaja dil ye pukare…., Hamne dekhi hai….., Dhire dhire machal…. , Sapne suhane ladakpan ke…., Bhavra bada Nadan…., Yad kiya dil ne…., Wallav re Nakhva…. and many more songs were presented during program.

Hamne dekhi hai in aankho … ..Sung by Surbhi received loud applaud from audience and enthralls audience with soothing feel. Program concluded with Wande Mataram….

In the lock down period , Sur Sangam has given a musical feast to all viewers. Viewers shower their comments on the Singers and organizers. Huge no comments and compliments was there to the show.

Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar praise singers, Organizers for live program in this crucial days of Corona kovid 19. He is having immense interest and liking to the field of music. He is a renowned Academician , Principal, Social worker and singer of our city too. He is associated with various social and cultural bodies of Nagpur. At the beginning of program , Organisers welcome all renowned people of Nagpurs musical world, all on line viewers for their support and encouragement. . In his reply to welcome , He gave thanks to Dr. Manoj Salpekar, Sachin Dhomne for lovely organization and extend his good wishes for future of the Sursangam.