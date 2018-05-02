RS polls: Covid +ve MP MLA arrives in PPE to vote

Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Kunal Chaudhary, who tested positive for COVID-19, arrives in a PPE suit to vote at the state legislative assembly in Bhopal to cast his vote. Voting is currently underway for three Rajya Sabha seats of the state.

Voting for the three vacant Rajya Sabha seats from Madhya Pradesh began in the state assembly complex on Friday morning. As the voting process began at 9 am, BJP members along with the state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reached the assembly premises to cast their votes.

Congress members along with the former chief minister Kamal Nath also reached the assembly complex for voting. The first vote was cast by Chouhan, followed by state Home Minister Narottam Mishra. All the members were seen wearing masks and standing in a queue maintaining mandatory social distance in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.