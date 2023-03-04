World’s first 200-meter-long Bamboo Crash Barrier installed on the Vani-Warora Highway

Nagpur: An extraordinary accomplishment towards achieving #AatmanirbharBharat has been made with the development of the world’s first 200-meter-long Bamboo Crash Barrier, which has been installed on the Vani-Warora Highway.

This Bamboo Crash Barrier, which has been christened Bahu Balli, underwent rigorous testing at various government-run institutions, such as the National Automotive Test Tracks (NATRAX) in Pithampur, Indore, and was rated as Class 1 during the Fire Rating Test conducted at the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) in Roorkee. Additionally, it has also been accredited by the Indian Road Congress. The recycling value of the bamboo barrier is 50-70% whereas that of steel barriers is 30-50%.

The bamboo species used in the making of this barrier is Bambusa Balcoa, which has been treated with creosote oil and coated with recycled High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE). This achievement is remarkable for the bamboo sector and India as a whole, as this crash barrier offers a perfect alternative to steel and addresses environmental concerns and their aftermath. Furthermore, it is a rural and agriculture-friendly industry in itself, making it an even more significant milestone.

