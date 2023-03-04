Kasba Peth defeat: Mischievous post on Gadkari goes viral, Nagpur cops launch probe

Nagpur: Though the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) performed well in Assembly elections in three North-Eastern states, the party lost by-poll in Kasba Peth Assembly seat in Pune. After this defeat, rumours are being spread in the name of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. A fake post was made viral on social media. Gadkari’s office has lodged a complaint with Nagpur police in this connection.

Misleading statements are being forwarded on WhatsApp in the name of Gadkari. In the viral post, objectionable video of Gadkari has been uploaded and his image was also tampered with. A person named Pravin Deshmukh posted misleading videos on some WhatsApp groups including Arif Bhai friends and family group. On learning about the mischievous post, Gadkari’s OSD Atul Mandlekar lodged a complaint with Nagpur police.

Advertisement

Following the complaint, the Cyber Cell of Nagpur Police got active and launched an in-depth probe into the matter. It is learnt that a person named Pravin Deshmukh made the video viral.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement