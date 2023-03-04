Pickup van ferrying grapes from Solapur to Gondia rams into Zero Point on Samruddhi Highway near Nagpur

Nagpur: A pickup van ferrying a consignment of grapes from Solapur to Gondia reportedly rammed into the Zero Point on Samruddhi Highway near Nagpur after the driver lost control of the vehicle. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident.

According to police sources, the incident occurred at around 5 am. The driver of the pickup van (MH/38/X/1519) lost control of the vehicle while leaving the Samruddhi Highway and crashed into the Zero Point barricades under the Hingna Police Station. Some commuters then alerted the Police Control Room. Acting swiftly on the information, the Highway Police and Hingna Police rushed to the scene and took the driver to the hospital.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement