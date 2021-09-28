World Heart Day: Wockhardt Hospital, Nagpur launches Heart Failure Clinic- Dil Dhadakne Do

Nagpur: ‘World Heart Day’ is celebrated in the month of September every year. This year, Wockhardt Hospitals, Nagpur is launching a dedicated “Heart Failure Clinic- Dil Dhadakne Do” for the patients suffering from heart failure.

The clinic was launched in presence of the expert and highly skilled cardiac team of Wockhardt Hospitals, Nagpur. The team comprises of Dr. Nitin Tiwari, Sr. Consultant- Cardiology, Dr. Achyut Khandekar, Sr. Consultant- Cardiology, Dr. Dinesh Padole, Consultant- Cardiology and Dr. Sameet Pathak, Sr. Consultant- Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery.

What is Heart Failure?

While speaking at the launch, Dr. Tiwari informed that heart failure doesn’t mean the heart has stopped working. Rather, it means that the heart works less efficiently than normal. Due to various possible causes, blood moves through the heart and body at a slower rate, and pressure in the heart increases. As a result, the heart can’t pump enough oxygen and nutrients to meet the body’s needs.

Heart failure is one of the most common causes of death in the country and worldwide. A study states that 50% of patients suffering from heart failure die in first five years of diagnosis and 90% in die in next ten years.

Dr. Dinesh Padole informed about the causes of heart failure and stated that Heart failure often develops after other conditions have damaged or weakened the heart.

In heart failure, the main pumping chambers of the heart (the ventricles) may become stiff and not fill properly between beats. In some people, the heart muscle may become damaged and weakened. The ventricles may stretch to the point that the heart can’t pump enough blood through the body. Dr Dinesh Padole informed about the major causes of heart failure and stated that HF often develops after other conditions have damaged or weakened the heart, like major blockages in the arteries of heart(80% cases), Rheumatic Heart disease, Diabetes, cancer, inflammatory conditions (rest 20%)

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Achyut Khandekar discussed about the signs and symptoms of heart failure. He informed that over time, the heart can no longer keep up with the typical demands placed on it to pump blood to the rest of the body.

Heart failure can be ongoing (chronic), or it may start suddenly (acute).

Heart failure signs and symptoms may include:

• Shortness of breath with activity or when lying down

• Fatigue and weakness

• Swelling in the legs, ankles and feet

• Rapid or irregular heartbeat

• Reduced ability to exercise

• Persistent cough or wheezing with white or pink blood-tinged mucus

• Swelling of the belly area (abdomen)

• Very rapid weight gain from fluid buildup

• Nausea and lack of appetite

• Difficulty concentrating or decreased alertness

• Chest pain if heart failure is caused by a heart attack

Dr Dinesh Padole also talked about medical management of HF and stated that proper guideline directed optimal medical management is the cornerstone of the heart failure management and may give many symptoms free year’s to the patients. He stated that beta blockers, ARNI, SGLT2 inhibitors, MRA’s are the backbone of treatment of HF and emphasized of proper fluids and sodium titration in these patients. He also stated that HF patients usually become sick and get hospitalized due to secondary infections and stated all these patients should undertake pneumococcal and influenza vaccinations periodically.

Discussing ahead, the team informed about the diagnosis of heart failure, device therapy and surgical management. Patients operated with CABG also suffer from Heart Failure sometimes. To improve the pumping of heart we can implant CRT to reduce chances of sudden cardiac death we can implant AICD to save the precious life of a heart failure patient.

Dr. Sameet Pathak informed about the surgical management of heart failure patients. He said that surgery that can be used to improve heart failure includes coronary artery bypass graft (CABG), valve replacement surgery and heart transplantation. Dr. Pathak also informed that Wockhardt Hospitals, Nagpur are planning to work extensively on heart transplants as well.

The Heart Failure Clinic will be functional everyday from 1pm to 2 pm. At the same time, for patients needing medical care outside these hours, medical team will be available 24×7. This clinic is one of a kind as it offers comprehensive care, one of the most experienced team, all necessary tests and investigations available under one roof and also a vast team inclusive of other supporting specialties like nutritionist, physiotherapeutic rehabilitation, telephonic follow ups and counselor.

