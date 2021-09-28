Maha Metro is known for its quality work: Dr Dixit

Nagpur: Maha Metro is known among the Nagpurians for its quality of work and its officers and employees should strive to maintain this image, said Dr Brijesh Dixit, Managing Director of Maha Metro. He was addressing the officers of Maha Metro, its General Consultant and its contractors during Quality Conclave 2021 held at Metro Bhavan auditorium. The seminar was held for the entire day.

Dr Dixit said that Metro officers were not for performing easy tasks but completing the most difficult ones. “Anyone can do the easy jobs but when you do difficult ones it creates an identity for you. Maha Metro is known for its quality and this has become its image,” he added.

Dr Dixit stressed that all the works of Maha Metro were of the best quality. He advised the officers and staffers to take all suggestions regarding quality seriously. “Even a small mistake can give an opportunity to others to criticize the whole project. If you find a single mistake you should immediately take remedial steps. This makes the work easier. Along with this you should review the entire project so that there is no scope for future errors,” he advised.

The MD further said that every knowledge of Metro officers should be practical. “Until we have practical knowledge of a subject we will not be able to handle the job properly. We will have to continue to work as per standards set by Maha Metro. We have comprised with quality in all these years,” he added.

Dr Dixit cited the example of Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) railway station in Mumbai. “It is still an example of British engineering and workmanship. When the station was constructed the resources and technology was limited but still not a single screw has come out and rainwater never drips from the ceiling,” he said.

He said that all resources are available now and hence Metro officers should keep working hard so that Maha Metro’s image continues to remain excellent among citizens. “You should work very hard for achieving this target,” he added.