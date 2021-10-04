World health standards, discipline must for Swasth Bharat: Gadkari

Nagpur: The Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said that setting up world standards and discipline are necessary for a Swasth Bharat.

Speaking at a programme, “Banega Swasth Bharat”, organised by a Mumbai-based news channel, Gadkari said India needs to work on its levels of water pollution, noise pollution and air pollution to meet international parameters. He said noise pollution and air pollution are directly linked to his departments and that he is trying to bring down the use of petrol to 10 % and diesel to 25 % in the next five years through use of biofuels and encouraging electric vehicles.

Gadkari further stressed on the role of spreading awareness on how people need to adopt health habits. This awareness will benefit people, especially children, and this is how a Swasth Bharat will be formed, he said.

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan also graced the programme along with other dignitaries.