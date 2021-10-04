Doctor’s speeding car kills 3 kids, man in ghastly mishap near Nagpur

Nagpur: In a heart rending incident, a doctor’s speeding car crushed three kids and a man to death at Satnavari village near Nagpur on Sunday afternoon. The four deceased, including two siblings, were waiting for a bus at the bus stop on Nagpur-Amravati National Highway when the mishap occurred. A woman was also injured.

According to police and reports, the Maruti S-Cross car (MH27/BE-4614) was being driven by Dr Ashutosh Chandraprakash Tripathi (26), a native of Borivali, Mumbai. Two other medicos were in the car. The accused doctor, Ashutosh Triparthi has reportedly been arrested on the charges of reckless driving and causing death by negligence. He was living in a rented accommodation at Flat No. 201, Swarup Niketan, SVR, Nagpur.

The deceased have been identified as Chaitali Vinod Sonbarse (15), Bandu Nagorao Salvankar (55), both residents of Satnavri village; and Shourya Subodh Dongre (8), Shairali Subodh Dongre (6), both residents of Isapur village in Mauda tehsil. Lalita Baburao Sonbarse (55), a resident of Satnavri, was seriously injured in the accident. Shourya and Shairali were the grandchildren of Salvankar.

According to reports, the accused Dr Tripathi was a trainee doctor with Dr Panjabrao Deshmukh Medical College, Amravati. Dr Tripathi and two women trainee doctors were heading towards Lata Mangeshkar Medical College and Hospital in Hingna in the Maruti S-Cross car. An eye-witness told the police that Dr Tripathi was driving the vehicle at a great speed. The people were waiting for a bus at a roadside small bus-stop on the service road at 2.40 pm. Dr Tripathi suddenly lost control over the wheels and drove the vehicle to the extreme left of the road. As a result, the car jumped the road divider and crashed into the crowd. The car came to a halt after turning turtle on the service road.

Soon, the people alerted police about the mishap. The profusely bleeding children and two elders were rushed to a local hospital where they were declared dead on admission. The woman was wheeled into the emergency ward of GMC&H at Nagpur.

After registering a case, police placed Dr Tripathi under arrest. Further probe is underway.