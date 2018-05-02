World Cup: Rohit’s century powers India to easy win

Rohit Sharma hit an unbeaten century to power India to an easy six-wicket victory against South Africa in their opening match at the ICC World Cup in Southampton on Wednesday.

Yuzvendra Chahal had taken 4/51 to restrict South Africa to a below-par 227 for nine in their 50 overs after the Proteas had elected to bat.

Rohit steered India home as he stroked 122 not out from 144 balls, hitting 13 fours and two sixes, after he weathered an early storm from the South African pacers, especially Kagiso Rabada.

Shikhar Dhawan (8) and Virat Kohli (18) perished cheaply but Rohit build two steady partnerships to guide India home. He put on 85 run for the third wicket with KL Rahul (26) and then added 74 for the fourth wicket with veteran Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who made 34.

Hardik Pandya stroked a quickfire 15 not out from seven balls as India cruised to 230 for four in 47.3 overs to win with 15 balls to spare.

India began their campaign in the World Cup with a confident win, while South Africa’s woes worsened with their third straight defeat.