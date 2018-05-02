Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Thu, Jun 6th, 2019
Praful Patel seeks another date to depose before ED

Gondia/New Delhi: Former civil aviation minister and Nationalist Congress Party leader Praful Patel on Thursday requested for another date to depose before the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money-laundering probe related to the losses suffered by national carrier Air India as part of an alleged multi-crore-rupee aviation scam, hours ahead of his appearance before the agency.

Patel, 62, has also been named in a recent chargesheet filed by the federal agency before a court as a person known to alleged aviation lobbyist Deepak Talwar.

He was to depose before the agency on Thursday.

The NCP leader, who was in charge of the civil aviation ministry between 2004 and 2011, has not been mentioned as an accused in the case.

“Due to my prior commitments, I have requested ED for another date,” Patel said.

The statement of Patel, a Rajya Sabha MP, will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Patel had earlier told PTI that he would be happy to cooperate with the ED for their understanding of the complexities of the aviation industry.

