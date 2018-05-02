Traffic cops seize five vehicles for illegaly transporting sand

Nagpur: In yet another significant action against the rampant illegal transportation of sand, city traffic cops on Tuesday seized five vehicles carrying sand without royalty from Chikali Square under Kalamna police station.

Cops have arrested five accused and recovered 30 brass of sand collectively worth Rs 90,000 besides five trucks worth Rs 75 lakh.

The name of arrest were given as Satish Bajirao Waghade (29), Dhyaneshwar Shrihari Pandre (30), Vijay Laxman Shendre (24) all residents of Bhandara, Sheik Wasim Sheik Babu (28), a resident of Kamptee and Purushottam Gorelal Chauhan (30), a resident of Pardi, Nagpur.

In past seven days, Traffic police in total have seized 24 vehicles carrying illicit sand.