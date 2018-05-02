Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Wed, Jun 5th, 2019

Traffic cops seize five vehicles for illegaly transporting sand

Trucks

File Pic

Nagpur: In yet another significant action against the rampant illegal transportation of sand, city traffic cops on Tuesday seized five vehicles carrying sand without royalty from Chikali Square under Kalamna police station.

Cops have arrested five accused and recovered 30 brass of sand collectively worth Rs 90,000 besides five trucks worth Rs 75 lakh.

The name of arrest were given as Satish Bajirao Waghade (29), Dhyaneshwar Shrihari Pandre (30), Vijay Laxman Shendre (24) all residents of Bhandara, Sheik Wasim Sheik Babu (28), a resident of Kamptee and Purushottam Gorelal Chauhan (30), a resident of Pardi, Nagpur.

In past seven days, Traffic police in total have seized 24 vehicles carrying illicit sand.

Happening Nagpur
City traffic cops host Iftar party for Muslim brethrens
City traffic cops host Iftar party for Muslim brethrens
Drone cameras capture breathtaking views of Majhi Metro trial run
Drone cameras capture breathtaking views of Majhi Metro trial run
Nagpur Crime News
Traffic cops seize five vehicles for illegaly transporting sand
Traffic cops seize five vehicles for illegaly transporting sand
Fire college students booked for fraud
Fire college students booked for fraud
Maharashtra News
सट्टा व्यवसायातील कामठी च्या अज्जू, मनोज नंतर हाजीच्या नावाची उचल
सट्टा व्यवसायातील कामठी च्या अज्जू, मनोज नंतर हाजीच्या नावाची उचल
चाकूच्या धाकावर दुचाकीस्वाराची लुबाडणूक
चाकूच्या धाकावर दुचाकीस्वाराची लुबाडणूक
Hindi News
खुली है.. देशी-विदेशी शराब दुकानें, परमिट रूम
खुली है.. देशी-विदेशी शराब दुकानें, परमिट रूम
मेडीकल एंट्रेंस नीट का रिजल्ट घोषित
मेडीकल एंट्रेंस नीट का रिजल्ट घोषित
Trending News
Eid Mubarak : Muslim brethrens offer Namaz in unison
Eid Mubarak : Muslim brethrens offer Namaz in unison
Kinnar Chamcham attacked murderously by Uttam Baba over ‘supremacy’ hostility
Kinnar Chamcham attacked murderously by Uttam Baba over ‘supremacy’ hostility
Featured News
Explosion on sets of ‘Bond 25’ leaves one injured, damages stage
Explosion on sets of ‘Bond 25’ leaves one injured, damages stage
City traffic cops host Iftar party for Muslim brethrens
City traffic cops host Iftar party for Muslim brethrens
Trending In Nagpur
Traffic cops seize five vehicles for illegaly transporting sand
Traffic cops seize five vehicles for illegaly transporting sand
Fire college students booked for fraud
Fire college students booked for fraud
मेडीकल एंट्रेंस नीट का रिजल्ट घोषित
मेडीकल एंट्रेंस नीट का रिजल्ट घोषित
Youths rob woman, create ruckus at her house in Nandanvan
Youths rob woman, create ruckus at her house in Nandanvan
मध्य रेल नागपुर मंडल में पर्यावरण दिवस के अवसर पर वृक्षारोपन अभियान
मध्य रेल नागपुर मंडल में पर्यावरण दिवस के अवसर पर वृक्षारोपन अभियान
Miscreants rob family at knife point, attack man in new Kamptee
Miscreants rob family at knife point, attack man in new Kamptee
Goons who shot dead Ola cab driver in Pune, nabbed in Nagpur
Goons who shot dead Ola cab driver in Pune, nabbed in Nagpur
Youth brutally chops-off man’s palm in Kalamna
Youth brutally chops-off man’s palm in Kalamna
Medical interns push demand to increase stipend, seeks meeting with higher ups
Medical interns push demand to increase stipend, seeks meeting with higher ups
Eid Mubarak : Muslim brethrens offer Namaz in unison
Eid Mubarak : Muslim brethrens offer Namaz in unison
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145