Published On : Wed, Jul 10th, 2019
World Cup: New Zealand down India to enter final

New Zealand produced a brilliant bowling performance to upset India with an 18-run victory in their rain-affected World Cup semi-final in Manchester, on Wednesday.

The Black Caps will face the winners of Thursday’s semi-final between England and Australia in Sunday’s final at Lords.

New Zealand add 28 runs to their overnight score from 23 balls to finish on 239 for eight — a modest total India would have been confident of chasing down with ease.

But the Kiwi bowling attack turned the game around, taking three wickets in the opening 19 balls with tournament top scorer Rohit Sharma, skipper Virat Kohli and KL Rahul all dismissed for one.

From a dire position of 24-4, however, India got themselves back in the game thanks to a superb 116-run seventh-wicket partnership between MS Dhoni (50) and Ravindra Jadeja (77), only to be bowled out for 221 with three balls remaining.

Jadeja’s dismissal in the 48th over to Trent Boult and Dhoni’s run out in the following over ended India’s hopes in the space of four deliveries.

