Metro manager, operator arrested for snooping on Sr officials

Nagpur: Sadar police have nabbed two of the Metro employees including a manager for allegedly snooping on the senior officials by recording their video conference. Based on the complaint lodged by Metro administration, cops have booked Vishwa Baura, Manager and Praveen Samarth, operator under IT Act, and put them behind the bars.

According to police sources, owing to irregularity reported from Baura’s side in recent time, he was set to face some internal inquiry. Following which he decided snoop on the officials investigating the matter. Therefore he rope in operator Samarth to derive updates about the probe.

With the help of Samarth, Baura then recorded the video conference of senior officials. However, when the matter came to fore the administration approached Sadar police and filed a complaint against the accused duo.