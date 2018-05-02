Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Wed, Jul 10th, 2019

Metro manager, operator arrested for snooping on Sr officials

Nagpur Metro Logo

Nagpur: Sadar police have nabbed two of the Metro employees including a manager for allegedly snooping on the senior officials by recording their video conference. Based on the complaint lodged by Metro administration, cops have booked Vishwa Baura, Manager and Praveen Samarth, operator under IT Act, and put them behind the bars.

According to police sources, owing to irregularity reported from Baura’s side in recent time, he was set to face some internal inquiry. Following which he decided snoop on the officials investigating the matter. Therefore he rope in operator Samarth to derive updates about the probe.

With the help of Samarth, Baura then recorded the video conference of senior officials. However, when the matter came to fore the administration approached Sadar police and filed a complaint against the accused duo.

Speaking to Nagpur Today Akhilesh Halve, Metro PRO said, “The complaint has been filed against the said accused following some malfunctions reported within the security system. The accused reportedly hacked the system for their own benefit, soon as the administration got to know about the incident we rushed to Sadar police station.”

