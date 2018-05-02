Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Wed, Jul 10th, 2019

NMC’s ‘Innovation Fest’ on August 23, 24, 25 at Mankapur Sports Complex

Nagpur: Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) is organising ‘Innovation Fest’ on August 23, 24 and 25 at Mankapur Sports Complex. A meeting chaired by Mayor Nanda Jichkar was held on Tuesday to make preparations for the mega event. In the three-day event, Hackathon will be organised on the first day, Start Up Fest on second day and Lets Us Accelerate on third day.

Addressing the meeting, the Mayor appealed the college students to participate in the ‘Innovation Fest’ in large numbers. She said, “The Mayor Innovative Award’ concept received worldwide acclamation. With this Innovation event an effort is being made to change face of Nagpur for better and welfare of citizens,” Jichkar said.

The Mayor further said that innovative ideas put forward for various departments of State and Central Government would be welcomed at this year’s ‘Innovation Fest.’ Last year the students had made submitted innovative ideas on the problems being faced by the civic body. This year the field is open for 100 main subjects. The Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule will grace the programmes.

Around 15,000-20,000 students are likely to participate in the three day event. In the ‘Innovation Fest,’ stalls of various government departments will be set at Mankapur Sports Complex so that information regarding various schemes and programmes of government could be provided to the visitors. A number of industrial units are also participating in the event.

The meeting was also attended by Acting Municipal Commissioner Ravindra Thakre, senior Corporators Sunil Agrawal, Divya Dhurde, Sanjay Bangale, Nishant Gandhi, Rupa Rai, Additional Commissioner Ram Joshi, Chief Executive Officer of Smart City Project Dr Ramnath Sonavane, and several other officials.

