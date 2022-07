Advertisement

Nagpur: A worker at Ghate Dugdha Mandir in Mahal died of electrocution on Sunday, Kotwali police said.

The deceased has been identified as Rohan Ramprasad Thakre, a resident of Binaki, Salad, District Bhandara. According to police, Rohan was handling an electric tea maker when the incident happened at 1 pm. He got electrocuted and collapsed on the ground. He was taken to hospital where doctors declared him dead.