Viagra overdose kills 25-year-old man in lodge near Nagpur

Nagpur: In a bizarre incident, a 25-year-old man reportedly died of ‘Viagra overdose’ in a Saoner based hotel, around 40-kilometres from here, on Sunday, police said.
The deceased has been identified as Ajay Parteki.
According to police sources, Ajay along with his female friend had gone to Keshav Lodge in Saoner on Sunday evening. During the intercourse, Ajay reportedly collapsed and fell unconscious in the room. Shocked by the incident, the girl dialled their common friend, who alerted cops.
During the investigation, cops found that Ajay had no signs of injuries on his body. However, he had Viagra pills in his pocket. Prima facie, cops suspect that overdose of Viagra pills might have killed Ajay.
In the meantime, cops have sent the body for autopsy and registered a case of accidental death.