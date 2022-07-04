Advertisement

Advertisement

Last year also the civic body had put restrictions on the idols (not more than 4 ft). Surprisingly, many mandals maintained the height of 4 ft but extended the width of idols of the deities as per the convenient interpretation of the norms. Keeping such tweaking of norms in mind, the civic body has put restrictions on height and width both.

“To reduce the environmental impact, we have decided to cap the size of idols during festival season. This year onwards, there would be restriction on idol immersion too,” Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Radhakrishnan B said. “The decision has been taken as per the guidelines of Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) which will be implemented during Ganeshotsav and Navratri both,” said the Commissioner.

This year, due to various reasons, Sakkardara, Gandhisagar and Sonegaon lakes have dried. Whereas at Futala Lake, a musical fountain project has occupied the visarjan spot. Keeping these conditions in mind, the civic body has banned idol immersion in lakes. “Instead of lakes, immersion will be allowed only in artificial tanks near lake premises. Temporary ponds will be made near lakes at different places for 4×4 ft idols,” said Gajendra Mahalle, Deputy Municipal Commissioner, Solid Waste Management Department.

Dr Mahalle said, the NMC will issue licences to sculptors, artisans and manufacturers within NMC limits to make sculptures using only environmentally-friendly natural materials. “Sculptors who make more than 100 pieces per day will be required to register with the NMC. They will have to pay Rs 500 as registration fee and deposit Rs 5,000,” he added. NMC will impose a fine of Rs 10,000 for any violation of the norm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement