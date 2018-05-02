Work on Reach IV track laying 80% complete

Nagpur: Work of track laying on Reach IV (Sitabuldi Interchange –Prajapati Nagar) is going on at full speed. It is now 78% complete and will be over soon. The total length of Metro track to be laid on Reach IV is 16.050 kilometers (km). The figure includes both up and down lines. Of this 12.494 km track has been laid so far.

The work of viaduct, stations, track, overhead electrical (OHE), signaling, etc on Reach IV is expected to be complete by December this year. Trains will start plying on this section once Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) gives the green signal.

Reach IV will connect top commercial areas of Nagpur like Itwari, Gandhibagh, Central Avenue, etc with rest of the city. It will also provide cheap and fast connectivity to Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital (IGGMCH) (also known as Mayo Hospital), Nagpur Railway Station, etc.