Work on Kamptee Road double-decker flyover’s viaduct 82% over

Nagpur: The work of the Kamptee Road double-decker flyover’s viaduct is 82% over. This is the second double-decker flyover being built in the city by Maha Metro after the one on Wardha Road. Both have been funded by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The Kamptee Road flyover starts at LIC Square and ends at Automotive Square. Nagpur Metro’s viaduct of Reach 2 (Sitabuldi Interchange to Automotive Square) is being constructed above the flyover. The height of the flyover is about 11 meter from ground level while the Metro viaduct is at a height of 25 m. The length of the flyover is 5.3 kilometers while its cost is Rs 573.16 crore. It will be completed soon.

When the flyover is completed, it will enable people to travel towards Kamptee very fast by road. While Nagpur will be linked with Kanhan under Phase-II of Nagpur Metro, those travelling in the direction of Ramtek, Seoni, Jabalpur, etc will not have to travel by the congested Kamptee Road. If the long distance traffic towards Mansar travels by the flyover, the congestion on Kamptee Road will be reduced benefitting those living in localities on both sides of this road.

Earlier, Maha Metro had constructed a 3.14 km long double-decker flyover on Wardha Road. It was opened for traffic in November 2020. The flyover begins from near Ajni Square and goes up to the Airport T-point. Maha Metro had constructed the Manish Nagar railway overbridge (ROB) and railway underbridge (RUB) along with this flyover.