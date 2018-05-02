Work on Jaistambh Traffic Improvement Scheme progressing at full pace

Nagpur : Despite adverse conditions created by Covid-19 pandemic Maha Metro is executing the Jaistambh Traffic Improvement Scheme, a Central Road Fund (CRF) project, at fast pace. The completion date of the project will depend on availability of land and rehabilitation of shopkeepers by Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC).

The Rs 234 crore project comprises of four components:

1) Y-shaped Flyover

2) Railway Underbridge (RUB) near Loha Pul

3) Cement Concrete Road

4) Multilevel Parking Plaza

Y-shaped Flyover

The flyover will start from Ram Jhula railway overbridge (ROB) and proceed till Shrimohini Complex Square on Kingsway where it will bifurcate towards RBI Square and LIC Square. The total length of the flyover is about 850 m. It will be two lane between Ram Jhula and Shrimoni Complex and single lane between Shrimohini Complex and RBI Square and Shrimohini Complex and LIC Square. . The pier cap work of the flyover is going on. The fabrication of still girder is proceeding at fast pace.

RUB near Loha Pul

The push box RUB is 47 m long and 12 m wide. Its height is 4.5 m. It comprises of two parallel boxes one of which will have a 1.5 m wide footpath. The fabrication of the two push boxes is nearing completion and they will be pushed below the railway line when Maha Metro gets a block from Central Railways.

Cement Concrete Road & Junction Improvement of Manas Square

A six lane 950 m cement concrete road will be built on Tekdi Road between Manas Square and Jaistambh Square. The road below the under-construction flyover will also be concretized.

Maha Metro will demolish the existing Station Road flyover for building this road. It has constructed 70 shops near the railway station to rehabilitate the shopkeepers having their establishments below the flyover. NMC has been given the task of rehabilitating the shopkeepers and the process is on. Junction Improvement of Manas Square will also be done under this project.

Parking Plaza

A multi-level parking plaza will be constructed near Nagpur Railway Station on land belonging Ministry of Defense (MoD), MSRTC, MPSRTC and Indian Railways. It will have shops for the shopkeepers having establishments below the existing flyover. In addition it will have 12 bus bays, parking slots for about 500 cars, 550 two-wheelers and 600 bicycles. The plaza will be connected to the Nagpur Railway Station and Ganesh Tekdi Temple by a foot overbridge (FOB).