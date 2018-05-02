Nagpur sees 64,089 samples collected, 2006 persons positive in a week from June 4 to 10

Nagpur: Since the State Government notified levels of restrictions to be imposed in various administrative units in different districts from June 4 to 10, the week saw collection of total 17,97,920 samples in the period out of which 1,04,535 persons tested positive. The collective percentage of positivity being 5.81 in the week. As far as Nagpur district is concerned, 64,089 samples were collected and 2006 persons tested positive for Covid-19.

During the week from June 4 to 10, out of 6366 oxygen beds in Nagpur district, 189 beds were occupied while 6177 beds remained vacant. Similarly, out of toatl 693 ventilator beds, 89 beds were occupied while 604 ventilator beds were vacant.

The position of oxygen beds in the 35 districts of the state, 16,800 oxygen beds were occupied while 93020 beds remained vacant in the week from June4 to 10. Similarly, 3897 ventilator beds were occupied whereas 8443 bed stayed vacant.

As per the information received from the Public Health Department, the total number of oxygen beds occupied across the State is 20,697 with a declining trend, as on 10th June 2021. This number being less than 35000, State Level Oxygen Trigger does not get operated for the ensuing week.

Break The Chain Weekly Order

Based on these figures, the District Distater Management Authority (DDMA) may now decide which level of restrictions should be imposed in their respective administrative units as per the order dated 4h June, 2021. If a district has more than one administrative unit, then it should disaggregate and calculate these indicators for different administrative units and then decide. The Section VI of the said order allows DDMA to modify restrictions relating to various activities mentioned therein, with the concurrence of the SDMA.

If the basic level does not change and there is no change in modifications to restrictions as per current order in force, then there is no need to take revised permissions for these modifications. If there is any change in the level and modifications are proposed to restrictions as per new level or if level doesn’t change but restrictions imposed are being modified, prior concurrence must be taken. The said orders may be issued by the respective Disaster Management Authorities at the earliest and the declared levels for each such unit to come into force from Monday, 14th June, 2021.