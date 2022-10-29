Work From Far: Resorts, farmhouses in outskirts providing safe havens for Nagpur bookies

Nagpur: With one way route towards destination, eyes on any police vehicles with the help of CCTV camera installed between and wearing a camouflage of ‘outing’, these are some of the key aspects behind Nagpur bookies turning farmhouses and resorts located in the outskirts of the Second Capital of the State to dirty business of accepting bets this T20 World Cup.

With the dawn of the T20 World Cup in Australia, betting activities in Nagpur have become rampant. Besides the conventional phone calls, bookies are being active through various apps, including Telegram, but, surprisingly, no one came on the police radar.

Nagpur Police Department is already facing shortage of IPS officials. In the hometown of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nagpur Guardian Minister, nearly half of the posts of top brass of city police are vacant. This has been attributed to the audacity of bookies, who are operating through various resorts and farmhouses in the district.

Special arrangements:

According to sources, these farmhouses and resorts located in the outskirts of the city are often making necessary arrangements for their ‘special guests’. These safe havens are usually in some distance from National Highways, with the motive to keep an eye on cops. There’s only one way to reach these destinations riddled with CCTVs on the route. This again helps in alerting the notorious bookies. Even by any means, if cops managed to reach the venue, the pretexts of outing with friends to enjoy the match work as another shield for these miscreants.

