NDS slaps man with Rs 1 lakh fine instead of Rs 400 for throwing food on road





Nagpur: In a high-handed action, the Nuisance Detection Squad (NDS) of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) on Friday slapped a fine of Rs 1 lakh on a person throwing food waste in a public place. As per rule, a fine of Rs 400 can be levied for a first-time violation, said a report in a local English daily.

The fine notice was served on Narhari Nagar resident (Besa Road) Sandip Fulzele. As per the report, Fulzele organized a house-warming ceremony on Thursday. He allegedly threw used plates and food waste on the road and on an adjacent plot. An unidentified caller lodged a complaint with Hanuman Nagar Zone.

Accordingly, the NDS personnel visited the site on Friday. In the notice, NDS personnel mentioned the fine was levied as per National Green Tribunal (NGT) order of July 3, 2017. The NDS notice said that a daily fine will be levied on Fulzele if fine is not paid within 48 hours. After paying fine, lift the waste and hand it over to garbage collection staff, the notice said.

However, according to Additional Municipal Commissioner Ram Joshi, he has set aside the fine. Fulzele will be fined Rs 400 only, he said. The NDS has been given powers to levy fine as per a resolution of the NMC general body passed on June 20, 2017. Any personnel of NDS cannot slap fine more than the amount approved by the civic body. Also, they cannot levy fine on nuisances other than those approved by the house, the report stated.

