6th edition of Nagpur Marathon on November 27





Nagpur: The sixth edition of Nagpur Marathon is being organised in Nagpur by Adventures And You, a unit of KA Connect, on November 27, informs Race Director Mitesh Rambhia. This year the event is being promoted with a social cause — ‘Donate Organ – Save Life’. The start and finish points of the Marathon will be Tirpude College, Near Sadar Police Station, Civil Lines, Nagpur.

After the phenomenal response to all the previous events, Rambhia has made sure that Nagpurians and runners from across the country will experience an exciting course. Rambhia claimed that the Nagpur Marathon is the only event in Nagpur which has the 42-km full marathon race category. The marathon has received an overwhelming response. Till now 2500 runners have already registered for the event.

The marathon runs are planned in the following categories: 5kms (dream walk/jog/run) — non-timed run; 10kms (endurance run) — RFID timed run; 21kms (the Orange City run) – RFID timed run and 42kms (Full Marathon) – RFID-timed run. Participants from Police, Air Force, Army, Navy, CRPF, SRPF, Home Guards will be given free entry in the event. Also winners of the 2019 Nagpur Marathon edition and the 2022 Pachmarhi Monsoon Marathon edition will not be charged.

Rambhia added that they have been following this tradition right from the first edition of the Nagpur Marathon. The marathon will be a two-day event, with Day One (26-11-2022) as Marathon Expo Day and Day Two (27-11-2022) as the Marathon Race Day. About 8000 conditioned athletes and runners from all walks of life in India will be participating in the marathon. All runners in the 10, 21 and 42kms category will be electronically timed using RFID Timing Chips.

The age categories in all races for both men and women are as follows: 5kms — 5-10, 11-18, 19-30, 31-45, 46-60, 61 plus (men and women). 10kms — 15-30, 31-45, 46-60, 61 plus (men and women). 21kms — 18-30, 31-45, 46-60, 61 plus (men and women). 42kms — 18-45, 46 plus.

Those who wish to register for the event may log on to: www.adventuresandyou.com with the last date being November 15.

