Work and Stress Are Two Sides OfA Coin -Dr S SUttarwar

Staff College of RTM Nagpur University Nagpur , has arranged Expert Talk of Dr. Sanjay S Uttarwar , Renowned Academician and social worker from Nagpur on topic “ Stress Management “ during Faculty Development Program at their premises. Dr. Sanjay UttarwarNationally renowned academician and Ex Principal of G H Raisoni College of Engineering and Management was invited speaker for FDP . Majority of NT Staff of RTMNU was present for his talk.

At the beginning DrRekha Sharma introduce speaker to the audience. Experts talk starts with the present condition of stress of work . Speaker share importance of soft skills with gathering. He gave brief idea about societies expectations from youas a whole.

Causes of stresses are… Work Load, familiarproblems, Interpersonal relations etc.

Stress is the trash of modern life – we all generate it but if you don’t dispose of it

properly, it will pile up and overtake your life. ~Danzae Pace

Dr Sanjay S Uttarwar is a renowned Academician of central India and in this field since last thirty three years. He has proved his expertise by serving renowned educational groups of Maharashtra and MP. In the beginning of his career he was Entrepreneur and was having his manufacturing unit in MIDC Yavatmal. In 1995 he switchover to teaching line and has started his career as a full fledge teacher at BNCOE SevagramWardha.

Later he shifted to Nagpur and has done Post graduation and PhD from Visvesvaraya National Institite of Technology Nagpur In Mechanical Engineering. He has served renowned educational groups from Maharashtra and MP in various Capacities. From Last eight years he is working as Principal of Engineering College. He is recipient of seven National and International Level Awards for his outstanding contribution to the field of academics and research. He has visited UK, Singapore, China to present research papers in International Conferences.

He is having sixty research papers to his credit which are published in International Journals and Conferences. He is a renowned Motivational Speaker from region and is frequently invited by TV Channels, Radio and Educational Institutes for delivering lectures on various motivational topics. In addition to it he is a popular singer from Nagpur and has performed at various musical concerts which took place at auditoriums of Nagpur.

In his delivery Dr. Uttarwar high light the life the importance of stress Management in career with examples. He elaborate the importance of acquiring soft skills to the audience. He gives tips to the audience regarding effective applications of soft skills. He says that work should be treated as mission in hand rather than routine boring task. One should constantly update himself or herself to fulfill demands of todays smart generation. Todays students are very smart and they easily understood the situation.

Dr. Uttarwar further says that, you should be well equipped with all sort of softs kills to face challenge which came in the path of success. He further gives seven tips to gathering for how to increase self confidence. He explain its importance with suitable examples. The gap between the current state of learning outcomes and what is required must be bridged through undertaking major reforms that bring the highest quality, equity, and integrity into the system.

Later Dr. Uttarwar explain the about how to manage stress in life. He gives various remedies for how to reduce stress in life and guide about its effective use. He also elaborate about how stress harms our health in various stages. He explains tpopic with various live examples of life, elaborate its impact on our career.Rekha Sharma in her concluding remarks, talks about the present scenario of stress level and urge gathering to acquire softs kills for their success in life.

Later in Question and answer session Dr. Sanjay Uttarwargave answers to the questions asked by audience, majority of staff was present for expert talk. participants Asks their doubts for betterment of their personality. Audience enjoyed and loudly appreciate the delivery of Dr. S SUttarwar and gave thanks to him for throwing .light on Stress Management. .Organiser express her gratitude towards Speaker and propose Vote of Thanks.

