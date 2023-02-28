Contractor, KTPS ex-Engineer booked for forgery

Nagpur: A contractor and an ex-Engineer of Khaparkheda Thermal Power Station (KTPS) were booked by Khaparkheda Police for submitting a forged signed letter in the name of General Secretary of Rashtriya Mazdoor Congress.

The accused have been identified as Bharat Natwarlal Patel, a resident of Dharampeth and owner of A B U Construction and Vishwas Somkure, a resident of Khaparkheda and an ex-Engineer with KTPS.

According to police, complainant Bhimrao Ramlal Bajanghate (64), a resident of Mahadula, is a General Secretary of Rashtriya Mazdoor Congress. He represented the union in KTPS. A letter of six demands of workers from A B U Construction was submitted by Bajanghate to the Chief Engineer of KTPS. Only one demand of the workers was fulfilled. When Bajanghate inquired about the demands, he learnt that the KTPS received a letter with his signature stating he was withdrawing the demands. As no such letter was issued by Bajanghate, he sought a copy of the letter under Right to Information (RTI) and observed that a fake letter was issued on behalf of him.

The fake letter was created by Patel and submitted with KTPS Engineer Somkure who accepted the letter without verification in April 2019. Bajanghate approached Khaparkheda Police with a complaint. When police did not act on the complaint, he approached the court. A case under Sections 465, 468 and 471 of Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused on the directives of the court.

