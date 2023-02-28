Two men killed as truck rams car near Kondhali

Nagpur: In a ghastly mishap, two persons were killed and two others injured, one of them seriously, after a speeding truck collided head-on with a car near Khursapar, about seven kilometres from Kondhali on Amravati Road on Monday morning. Fearing public wrath, the truck driver ran away leaving his ‘killer’ vehicle at the spot.

The deceased have been identified as Aditya Sukhdeo Mane (32), a resident of Model Colony, Pune, and Bisen Pawan Marathe (22), a resident of Manegaon, district Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh (MP). Injured Santlal Kawarlal Pancheshwar (25) and Ritu Pancheshwar (20), both residents of Balaghat (MP) were first rushed to Primary Health Centre. As Ritu’s condition was critical, the doctors referred her to Nagpur’s Government Medical College & Hospital.

Advertisement

According to Nagpur Police (Rural), Aditya, Bisen, Santlal and Ritu were returning to Balaghat from Aurangabad in a car (MH-03/CD-1168) around 9 am. One of the two sides of the highway was closed for maintenance work near Khursapar. Vehicular traffic was plying from the single side of the highway. Suddenly, a truck (MH-45/AE-6399) driven at a high speed from opposite direction collided head-on with the car killing Aditya and Bisen instantaneously in the car itself and seriously injuring Santlal and Ritu. The trucker fled the spot fearing public violence.

Passersby and villagers pulled out the injured duo and rushed them to Primary Health Centre from where Ritu was referred to Government Medical College & Hospital. Staff from Kondhali Police Station led by Assistant Police Inspector Waghade and Highway Police rushed to the spot on being informed. With the assistance of locals, cops extricated the bodies of Aditya and Bisen from the mangled car and sent them for post-mortem.

Kondhali Police seized the truck and registered a case under Sections 279, 337, 304 (A) of the Indian Penal Code, read with Section 134 and 177 of the Motor Vehicle Act against the trucker. Further investigations are underway.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement