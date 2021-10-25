Woodball Federation Cup Championship 2021 held at Nagpur

Nagpur: For the first time in the history of India, Maharashtra Woodball Association conducted 1st Woodball Federation Cup Championship 2021 at Nagpur from October 13 to 15.

On Day One, a total 90 players participated In the 1st Preliminary Round where 50 Men & 40 Women players participated In the competition. Preliminary knockout round of both Men ‘s and Women ‘s Event were conducted. Out of which top 10 Men and 10 Women qualified to play the Final Round of the Esteemed Woodball Federation Cup.

Opening Ceremony was conducted on the First Day In the evening where the Chief Guests with other dignitaries of Woodball Association of India were present in the opening ceremony. Chief Guests were Piyush Ambulkar (Sports Officer, NMC), Sunita Shambhuji Mahalle (President, BJP Mahila Aghadi, Nagpur). Guest of Honour were Pravin Manwatkar, Treasurer, Wooodball Association of India, Ajay Sontakke, General Secretary, Wooodball Association of India, Kishor Badge, Vice President, Wooodball Association of India, Suraj Yeotikar, General Secretary, Minigolf Federation of India, Kishor Jethwani, owner, Gangotri Resorts.

On Day Two: On the second day Of the Tournament, multiple events were conducted simultaneously. The first event conducted was the Men ‘s Double where Vedant Patil & Pranat Agrawal emerged victorious and the Runner Ups were Siddhant Sengar & Tushar Pathak. The 2nd Runner Up Aditya Mantri & Amol Mundale drew a tie with Abhinav Kamble & Raunak Khairkar.

The event followed up was Women’s Double Event in which Juhi Tripathi & Anjali Jaiswal were victorious and the Runner Ups were Shanti Dhurve & Pooja Gaikwad. The 2nd Runner Ups are Sakshi Muratkar & Swejal Gadbail. The last event of the Second Day was mix Double Championship event where Aditya Mantri & Harshala Ghatole emerged victorious and the 1st Runner Ups were Harshal Paterakar & Novina Bhoyar and the 2nd Runner Up was a tie between the pair of Vinayak Kadam & Heena Yadav – Vikas Patil & Riya Sahu.

The Day Three saw the competition started off with the Final Round of the Women’s Championship of the Federation Cup 2021 where Kiran Rathore became the Champion of the 1st ever Woodball Federation Cup and the 2nd place was secured by Anamika Shukla & the 3rd place by Juhi Tripathi.

The Final Round of the Men’s Championship of the Federation Cup 2021 where Jitendra Patel became the Champion of the 1st ever Woodball Federation Cup and the 2nd place was secured by Aditya Mantri & the 3rd Place by Amol Mundale.

The Final Day of the Tournament ended with prize distribution and Closing Ceremony in which the Chief Guest was Hemant Waghmare, Chief Project Officer (MCED) with other dignitaries of Woodball Association of India. The Chief Guest started the event with a motivational speech. Guest of Honours were Pravin Manwatkar, Treasurer, Wooodball Association of India, Ajay Sontakke, General Secretary, Wooodball Association of India, Kishor Badge, Vice President, Wooodball Association of India, Suraj Yeotikar, General Secretary, Minigolf Federation of India.

The Tournament was a great success and marked the first ever Woodball Federation Cup in the history of Woodball India. Both Jitendra Patel & Kiran Rathore were handed cash prizes of Rs 5000 each along with the trophies, medals and winner’s certificate.

WINNER’S LIST 1) MEN’S DOUBLE: 1st PRANAT AGRAWAL and VEDANT PATIL.

2nd SIDDHANT SENGAR and TUSHAR PATHAK.

3rd AMOL MUNDALE and ADITYA MANTRI

3rd RAUNAK KHAIRKAR and ABHINAV KAMBLE.

WOMEN’S DOUBLE: 1st JUHI TRIPATHI and ANJALI JAISWAL

2nd SHANTI and POOJA.

3rd SAKSHI and SWEJAL.

3rd SIMA YADAV and RANJEETA KHALKHO

MIXED DOUBLE: 1st ADITYA MANTRI and HARSHATA

2nd HARSHAD PATREKAR and NOVINA BHOYAR

3rd VINAYAK KADAM and HEENA YADAV, VIKAS INGLE PATIL and RIYA SAHU.

FEDERATION CUP WOMEN’S: KIRAN RATHORE, ANAMIKA SHUKLA, JUHI TRIPATHI

FEDERATION CUP MEN’S: JITENDRA PATEL, ADITYA MANTRI, AMOL MUNDALE.

GET IN ONE STROKE: RIYA SAHU, ABHISHEK ARTAM, AMBIKESH PANDEY

The Chief Patron, Pravin Manwatkar, Treasurer, Woodball Association of India expressed his happiness & appreciated the hard work of the players.