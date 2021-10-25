52 kids who lost parents to Covid-19 receive welfare aid in Nagpur

Nagpur: Maharashtra State Government had deposited Rs five lakh each as term deposit accounts in 52 orphans who lost their parents to novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) in Nagpur.

A programme to distribute term deposit certificates to orphans at the hands of Maharashtra Energy Minister and Nagpur District Guardian Minister, Dr Nitin Raut was held at Bachat Bhavan Hall of District Collectorate on Saturday.

Dr Raut said, there are 71 children in Nagpur district below 18 who lost their parents in Covid. Out of them, a bank account of 61 children has been opened. The Government deposited amounts to the accounts of 52 beneficiaries. The children will get the amounts on completing 21 years.

District Collector R Vimala; District Women and Child Welfare officer, Aparna Kolhe; District Health Officer, Dr Deepak Selokar; President of Women and Child Welfare Committee, Rajiv Jagtap; member of child Justice Board, Jogi; Surekha Borkute, additional District health Officer, Salve; Integrated Child Development Officer, Chichane, District Child Protection Officer, Mushtaq Pathan were also present on this occasion.

District Women and Child Welfare Officer, Aparna Kolhe made introductory remarks.

Kavita Ikhar and Sadhna Hatwar conducted the proceedings.

Mushtaq Pathan proposed a vote of thanks.