Video: Leopard strays into Acharya Vinoba Bhave Rural Hospital in Wardha

Nagpur: Sensation prevailed at Acharya Vinoba Bhave Rural Hospital, Sawangi in Wardha after the hospital staff spotted a leopard straying inside the hospital premises on Monday.

The video captured by the hospital staff soon went viral on social media platforms. In the video the wild animal can be seen sitting on the pillar; while frightened by its sight, hospital staff are recording the video from the top floor.

Soon after receiving the information, the officials of Forest Department rushed to spot and launched the search for the leopard.

