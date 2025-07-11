Women’s World Cup: Nagpur’s Divya enters 3rd round

Advertisement



Nagpur: International Master Divya Deshmukh of Nagpur moved into the third round of the prestigious World Women’s World Cup 2025 underway at Batumi in Georgia.

After getting a bye in the first round, the 2024 FIDE World U-20 Girls Chess Champion Divya, registered a win and a draw in the second round over WFM Mgeladze Kesaria of Georgia to move up in the competition with a final score of 1.5-0.5.

In the first match of the two-game format, Divya, who had recently stunned World No 1 Hou Yifan in the semi-final at World Team Blitz Championships in London, claimed a 45-move win while playing with white pieces. The 19-year-old needed only a draw in the second game and she did it with ease, signing peace treaty in 37 moves to move into Round of 32.

Top three finishers of the tournament will make it to the Candidates. The tournament carries a total prize money of USD 6,91,250. The winner of the event will be richer by USD 50,000. Those who exit after the second round will have to be content with USD 5000.