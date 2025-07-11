Major drug bust in Dhantoli flat, Nagpur: Over 100 grams of MD seized, six held

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a significant anti-narcotics operation, the SSB (Special Security Branch) and NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) team of Nagpur Police on Friday raided a flat in Dhantoli and seized over 100 grams of mephedrone (MD) along with cash, vehicles, and drug-related paraphernalia collectively worth Rs 15 lakh. The raid led to the arrest of six individuals, while one accused is currently on the run.

Acting on a specific tip-off, the police conducted a raid between 2:20 am and 6:30 am on July 11 at a flat located on the third floor of Shri Pooja Apartment near Chhatrapati Chowk, under Dhantoli Police Station limits. The information revealed that three key accused, along with their associates, were planning to assemble at the flat during the night to conduct drug transactions.

The arrested accused have been identified as Rahul alias Chill Shankar Lepse (24), a resident of Sainagar, Dighori Naka; Akshay alias Akki Rameshrao Vinchurkar (33), from Govind Prabhu Nagar, Hudkeshwar; Arif Samad Sheikh (32), from Kamgar Nagar, Kabrastan Road; Sanchit Arun Ghodevai (46), from Raj Central Access Colony; Sarang Murlidhar Chaudhary (26), from Ganeshpeth; and Vinayak Dnyaneshwar Deshmukh (32), from Pandey Layout, Khamla.

One accused, identified as Irshad, a resident of Mira Road in Mumbai, is absconding and a search has been launched to trace his whereabouts.

During the operation, police seized 109 grams of MD (mephedrone) powder, syringes and other equipment used for drug consumption, Rs 1.40 lakh in cash, 11 mobile phones, one car, and five two-wheelers. The total value of the seized items is estimated at Rs 15.61 lakh.

The case has been registered under Sections 8(c), 22(c), 25, and 29 of the NDPS Act. The raid and subsequent arrests were carried out by a team comprising PI Rahul Shire and PI Gajanan Gulhane, API Shivaji Nanaware, HC Vivek Adhav, NPC Sheshrao Raut, and PCs Ashwin Mange, Kunal Masram, and Sameer Sheikh.

Further investigation is underway to dismantle the network and identify additional links in the drug supply chain operating in and around Nagpur.