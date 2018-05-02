Women’s Role is most Important In Human Life- Dr. S S Uttarwar

The faculties of Vidarbha Institute of Technology had celebrated Women’s International Day with a zeal by exchanging sweets and Cake. . They all exchange their best wishes to to each Other.

The ladies of all departments were dressed up in ethnic wear and have a get-together in college Auditorium. Prof. Agre, Prof. Godbole, Prof. Thakre, Prof Kale , Prof. Wankhede Prof. Bomkantiwar,and others has expressed their views at the occasion. Prof. Sawarkar, Mrs. Ninave , , Mrs. Nimbalkar and others ladies staff were present for event.

Dr.Sanjay S Uttarwar, Principal , exchange his best wishes to all ladies staff of college. He explain the various role of a ladies and its importance in the life of human being. He says that since our childhood we have gone through various roles of a ladies and has received care and love from them. He has given the example of Maharani Jijabai and her role to develop Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and installation of Maratha Empire.

Ha has also given the examples of Ram Sita , Muktabai and Ghyaneshwar, and Radha Krisnha. Every where men is dependent on his female counterpart. He further says that Womens role is inseparable from Universe. During the occasion Prof. Bodne has also expressed his views and extend his best wishes to all.

Prof. Pranali wankhede has compeered the program. HODs of all Departments . Registrar and all staff were present for the celebrations.

Mr.Jitesh.N.Maheshwari (Chairman,VIT Dr.Pooja Maheshwari (Secretary, VIT) along with Dr.G.S.Natrajan (Director, VIT) has extended their best wishes to team VIT.