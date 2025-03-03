Women’s Day gift: February installment of Ladki Bahin Scheme on March 8

Nagpur: Under the Chief Minister’s Ladki Bahin Scheme, women beneficiaries across Maharashtra receive ₹1,500 per month from the State Government. However, many were uncertain about when they would receive the February installment. Addressing this concern, State Minister for Women and Child Development, Aditi Tatkare, made an important announcement.

Tatkare, who was present at the State Legislature for the budget session, spoke to the media about the matter. When asked about the February installment of the Ladki Bahin Scheme, she revealed that the funds would be disbursed on March 8, coinciding with International Women’s Day. She also announced a special legislative session on that day, despite it being a Saturday, dedicated to women representatives and the women of Maharashtra.

Tatkare stated, “On March 8, a special legislative session will be held for women representatives and the women of Maharashtra. We also want to provide important updates about the Ladki Bahin Scheme. The February installment will be deposited into beneficiaries’ bank accounts on the eve of Women’s Day. The disbursement process will begin between March 5 and 6, ensuring that the amount is credited to the accounts on March 8.”

Every year, March 8 is celebrated globally as International Women’s Day. This year, the Maharashtra Government has chosen the occasion to distribute the pending February installment of the Ladki Bahin Scheme as a special gesture for women.

₹3,000 or ₹1,500 on Women’s Day?

The December and January installments of the Ladki Bahin Scheme were credited on the 24th of each month. However, when the February payment was delayed, the opposition criticized the government. Now, the installment will be credited on March 8, while the March payment will be processed after the budget session. This means that on Women’s Day, beneficiaries will receive ₹1,500.

The success of the Ladki Bahin Scheme has caused concern among opposition parties, as it has received an overwhelming response from women. Minister Aditi Tatkare confirmed that while the February installment will be credited on March 8, the March installment will be processed after the budget session ends.

Ladki Bahin Scheme: A game changer in elections

The Ladki Bahin Scheme played a crucial role in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, as it provided ₹1,500 per month to eligible women, earning massive support for the ruling Mahayuti alliance. However, after the elections, the government tightened eligibility norms, making e-KYC and a “proof of being alive” certificate mandatory. Additionally, authorities started verifying whether beneficiaries owned four-wheelers, which led to 8 lakh women being disqualified from the scheme.

So far, from July to January, women beneficiaries have received a total of ₹10,500 under the scheme. Now, all eyes are on the upcoming state budget, as many are speculating whether the monthly installment will be increased to ₹2,100.