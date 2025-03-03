RTMNU researchers pioneer self-charging technology for moving vehicles



Nagpur: In a major breakthrough, researchers at Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU) have developed an innovative technology that enables vehicles to generate electricity while in motion, paving the way for on-the-go battery recharging and reduced dependence on fossil fuels.

The research, led by Dr. Sanjay Janrao Dhoble, senior professor at RTMNU’s physics postgraduate department, along with MSc student Marsiana Sylvester, has earned an international patent. Remarkably, this marks Dr. Dhoble’s 95th patent.

The technology harnesses piezoelectric materials embedded in vehicle tires to generate electricity through motion and pressure. This advancement holds immense potential for the electric vehicle (EV) industry, as it could minimize reliance on external charging infrastructure by enabling self-sustaining power generation during travel.

Gold Rate Monday 02 March 2025 Gold 24 KT 85,200 /- Gold 22 KT 79,200 /- Silver / Kg 94,400 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

“This innovation not only aids in energy generation but also supports the global shift toward sustainable mobility,” said Dr. Dhoble.

“Piezoelectric materials are inexpensive and can generate electricity at a low cost, contributing to sustainable energy production. These materials are embedded in the wheels of electric vehicles. When pressure is applied, they generate power, which is stored in batteries. This eliminates the need for electric vehicles to plug in for recharging,” explained Dr Dhoble.

He highlighted the growing energy crisis and the over-reliance on coal and water resources, stating that emissions from traditional vehicles have severe environmental and public health impacts, including respiratory and cardiac ailments. “Innovative research solutions are crucial in addressing these challenges,” he added.

“This patented research not only contributes to clean energy but also enhances the capabilities of students and the university’s academic standards. The electricity generated through the piezoelectric pressure device is completely carbon-free, making it an environmentally sustainable innovation,” he stated.

Currently, electric vehicles rely entirely on power plants, increasing coal and water consumption. This new research offers an alternative method of electricity generation through vehicle motion, promoting energy conservation and sustainability. “Clean energy and conservation are essential in today’s world,” Dr Dhoble remarked.

Acting Vice-Chancellor Dr Prashant Bokare, Pro-VC Dr Rajendra Kakde, Registrar Dr Raju Hiwase, Dean of Science and Technology Dr Prashant Maheshwari, head of the physics department Dr Omprakash Chimankar, along with other department heads, faculty, and research students, praised the researchers’ efforts. Dr Dhoble and Marsiana Sylvester dedicated their achievement to their parents.